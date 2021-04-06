Rangers blast Penguins 8-4 with goals from 8 players

NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists, Adam Fox had a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 8-4. Colin Blackwell, Mika Zibanejad, Ryan Strome, Alexis Lafreniere, Kaapo Kakko and Pavel Buchnevich also scored for New York, which extended its point streak to four games. It was the first time in 11 years that different Rangers scored in a game. Igor Shesterkin made 42 saves and recorded his third consecutive win. Jared McCann, Mike Matheson, Jake Guentzel and Brian Dumoulin scored for Pittsburgh, which lost for the second time in seven games.