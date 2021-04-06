Restaurant owners clash with police in Rome lockdown protest

ROME (AP) — Italian restaurant owners and others angry at having their businesses shut for weeks due to a virus lockdown have clashed with police during a protest outside Parliament in Rome. Italian media reports said one officer was injured in the scuffles on Tuesday. Many in the crowd of a few hundred protests lowered their protective masks to shout “Work!” and “Freedom!” Dining and drinking at restaurants, bars and cafes are currently banned under Italian government rules through at least April. Only takeout or delivery services are permitted. Officers charged protesters who tried to breach a police cordon. Members of a far-right political group joined the protest.