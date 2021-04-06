Southern Tier Tuesdays: Franklin Railroad and Community Museum

(WBNG) -- Franklin Railroad and Community Museum is the winner of a two-thousand dollar grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

The museum displays railroad artifacts, memorabilia from Franklin, model trains, and even a semi-restored 30 train car.

John Campbell, the President of the Franklin Railroad and Community Museum, said the facility also has a community center and a food pantry, which is a great asset to people in Franklin.

Colin Campbell, a Board Member, said the museum also partners with the local historical society to have different community exhibits from local businesses.

The Franklin Railroad and Community Museum is open the last Sunday of every month or by appointment.

The museum is located at 572 Main Street in Franklin, New York.

For more information visit the Franklin Railroad and Community Museum's Facebook page here or call 607-829-2692.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com