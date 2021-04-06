Stroman sharp in return, Mets beat Phillies 8-4 for 1st win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Marcus Stroman tossed six sharp innings in his first start since 2019, Dominic Smith and Pete Alonso each hit a two-run homer and the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-4 for their first win of the season. Didi Gregorius hit a solo homer for Philadelphia, which sought its first 5-0 start since 1915. After sitting out last year due to COVID-19 concerns, Stroman didn’t miss a step. He allowed one run and three hits before giving way to a bullpen that wasted Jacob deGrom’s masterful performance a night earlier. Phillies starter Chase Anderson allowed two runs and two hits over five innings in his first start with his new team.