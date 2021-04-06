US Rep. Alcee Hastings dies at 84; was impeached as judge

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Rep. Alcee Hastings, the fiercely liberal longtime Florida congressman who was dogged throughout his tenure by an impeachment that ended his fast-rising judicial career, has died at 84. Hastings was known as an advocate for minorities, a defender of Israel and a voice for gays, immigrants, women and the elderly. But his impeachment remained a nagging footnote. He was acquitted of charges that he solicited a bribe as a judge, but the House impeached him anyway and the Senate convicted him. In 1992, he won a seat in Congress. Hastings was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer two years ago.