‘We need more time’: Vaccine expert clears transmission confusion

ITHACA (WBNG) -- As more people get vaccinated, there are more questions about when things will return to the way they were before the pandemic began.

On March 29, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in an interview on MSNBC, "Our data from the CDC today suggests that vaccinated people do not carry the virus."

The CDC walked back that claim, saying that it should be true for most, but not all people who are fully vaccinated.

Cornell Medical College Professor of Microbiology and Immunology Dr. John Moore said that there is positive feedback from studies.

"The vaccines are now known to vary substantially prevent transmission...most people are not infected if they encounter the virus after being fully vaccinated. But some people might be," he said.

After the Texas Rangers held their home opener Monday without social distancing and more than 40,000 fans, Moore urges people to wait.

"We need more time to get more people vaccinated, especially younger people who are nowhere close to being fully vaccinated," he said.

He added that people who are fully vaccinated should be fine to be around others who are fully vaccinated, but that people should be cautious about dropping all safeguards.

"I wouldn't go into a really crowded bar maskless with people around me that I didn't know...because the pandemic is not over," Moore said.