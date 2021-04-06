Windsor students, staff host mobile food pantry to fight hunger

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- In Windsor, students and staff are making sure no one in their community goes hungry.

The Windsor School District hosted a mobile food pantry Tuesday morning to help families over spring break.

It was started by the district and its National Honor students but it quickly grew as more students, especially seniors, wanted to get involved.

Windsor staff told 12 News they hope students gain a deeper appreciation for the need in their community.

"As teacher we get to talk a lot about what's happening in the world but for the kids to actually see the need in their own community, that's a real powerful lesson," said Scott Symons, a teacher in the district.

The Windsor School District says hundreds of families signed up for the food pantry.