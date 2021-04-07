Broome County Court Jury finds man guilty on burglary charges

(WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney's Office says a Town of Union man was found guilty of two felony counts of burglary in the second degree on Wednesday by a jury.

The District Attorney's Office says Alex M. Ferrer entered two residences, one in the Town of Union and the other in Binghamton, without permission on March 25.

According to the District Attorney's Office, burglary in the second degree is a class C violent felony and Ferrer faces a determinate term of imprisonment between seven and 15 years on each count.

Ferrer is scheduled to be sentenced in June.