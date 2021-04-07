Cornell University plans series of graduation ceremonies for class of 2021

(WBNG) -- Cornell University announced plans to host a series of in-person graduation ceremonies in replacement of one large commencement for the class of 2021.

According to the school's website, the ceremonies will be held the weekend of May 29 and 30 at the Schoellkopf Stadium.

Attendance is limited to students in the class of 2021 who are in Ithaca-based programs.

Guests will not be allowed for in-person ceremonies but Cornell says a live stream and recording will be made available.

