Cratering Blues running out of time to salvage season

The St. Louis Blues have lost seven in a row and are running out of time to salvage their season and make the playoffs. Less than two years since winning the Stanley Cup, the Blues face an uphill climb to even qualify for the NHL postseason. They’re five points back of the final spot in the Western Division with 18 games to go. But 14 of those 18 games are against the top three teams in the West: Vegas, Colorado or Minnesota. Coach Craig Berube’s team needs to find its game quickly or it will be lamenting another rough ending to a season.