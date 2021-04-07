Croatia police probe claim migrant sexually abused at border

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police say they are investigating an allegation that an officer sexually harassed an Afghan woman during an incident at the border with Bosnia. Police said on Wednesday that an initial look into the allegations, collected by the Danish Refugee Council group and reported by The Guardian newspaper, showed no police intervention against any female migrants on Feb. 15 when the incident allegedly took place. Nicola Bay, Bosnia director for the DRC, described the allegation as “truly horrifying.” He told the AP that an Afghan woman alleged repeated incidents of sexual abuse, including being forced to strip naked.