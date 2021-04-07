‘He’s always smiling’ Endicott woman holding benefit for 3 year old grandson with rare spinal condition

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- A local grandmother is gearing up to hold a benefit this Sunday for her young grandson who is battling a rare spinal condition.

Three-year-old Liam Fabrizi has Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a condition that impacts the strength and function of the muscles and the brain's ability to send signals back and forth to them.

"It's harder on us than it is on him I think because he's always happy and he's a beautiful beautiful miracle," says Tammy Fabrizi, Liam's grandmother. "He's always smiling because he's never known anything else. This is his life"

She says the condition limits his ability to move his body, but she says he has a lovable, sometimes sassy personality.

"He is pretty much immobile, he moves his hands, he can move his leg a bit, he's rolled over which is a big deal for us," she said.

Liam's next hurdle is surgery at Yale in New Haven, Connecticut, but the family is hopeful it will help improve his condition and possibly more.

"We are hoping that someday by the grace of God he will walk. that's the hope," Fabrizi said.

An additional hurdle is the burden that the surgeries, travel expenses, and lost wages are placing on her son and daughter-in-law, who she says are constantly fighting for their son's health.

So Fabrizi is stepping up to help out. She organized a benefit for Liam this Sunday, April 11 at Ideal Bowling Center in Endicott. It will feature a $12 chicken dinner, 3 game bowling tournaments, and more than 80 baskets that will be part of a 50/50 raffle.

She says the response from the community has already been overwhelming, and the date hasn't even come yet.

"People we don't even know are coming out to help someone just because they want to. You look at his face how could you not want to help?" she said "It's a wonderful, wonderful community."

A community she hopes to see this Sunday, coming out to help give her grandson the opportunities the rest of us take for granted.

"It's beyond overwhelming and humbling and I'm going to be bawling like a baby that day when everyone is here," she said.

"Love for Liam" will take place this Sunday, April 11 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Ideal Bowling Center on Jennings Street in Endicott. The bowling tournament includes three games and shoes for $15 per person and the chicken dinner includes chicken, salt potatoes, and beans for $12 per person. Raffle baskets will be available at the event or Friday evening April, 9 at Ideal.

For signups, donations, or for more information on the event, contact Tammy Fabrizi at (607) 321-9769.