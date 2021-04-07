Hong Kong activists plead guilty to joining democracy rally

HONG KONG (AP) — Three Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, including well-known publisher Jimmy Lai, have pleaded guilty to taking part in an unauthorized rally that devolved into violence between police and participants. Lai is already being held in custody on other charges related to his outspoken opposition to China’s crackdown on civil liberties in the former British colony. Former lawmaker Lee Cheuk-yan told reporters that, despite their guilty pleas, the three didn’t believe they had done anything wrong and that “history will absolve us.” On Thursday, seven of Hong Kong’s leading democracy advocates, including Lai and an 82-year-old veteran of the movement, were convicted for organizing a march during massive antigovernment protests in 2019 that triggered Beijing’s crackdown.