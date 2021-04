WEDNESDAY: Early clouds and showers with increasing sunshine. Mild. 0-.05” 20% High 64 (62-68) Wind NE 3-8 mph

A front stalled over the Appalachians will give us early clouds and showers today with increasing sun. We'll have mostly clear skies tonight.

