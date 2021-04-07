Iraqi PM grapples with militia threat as talks with US start

BAGHDAD (AP) — A new round of strategic talks between the U.S. and Iraq is taking place virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. Wednesday’s talks are the first under the Biden administration and are expected to focus on an array of issues, including the presence of remaining U.S. combat forces in Iraq and Iran-backed militias acting outside of state authority. Iraq’s prime minister has walked a tightrope as he negotiates with the Americans while coming under growing pressure from militias loyal to Tehran. Two Iraqi officials say he sent a strongly worded message to Tehran this week, suggesting he would confront Iran-backed factions that threaten Iraqi security.