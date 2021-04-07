Lighter winds help contain fire in Theodore Roosevelt Park

MEDORA, N.D. (AP) — Lighter winds have helped firefighters contain a blaze in North Dakota’s Theodore Roosevelt National Park to an 8-square-mile area. The fire in the park’s North Unit continues to threaten bison handling facilities, administrative buildings, the River Bend Outlook and the CCC Campground, as well as some private residences. North Dakota Forest Service Acting Outreach and Education Manager Beth Hill says the blaze is 50% contained, a slight increase over Tuesday. No structure damage has been reported. Federal forestry officials have issued emergency restrictions on fires and shooting in all national forest lands in a host of North Dakota counties.