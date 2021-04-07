Local Lawmakers react to NY State budget agreement

(WBNG) -- Several lawmakers from our area and around the state are reacting to the agreement on the New York State budget.

Currently, the State Assembly is still voting on the ten bills that make up the state budget. The final budget includes money for small business relief, infrastructure funding, and record aid to local schools.

The $212B budget also includes measures to legalize recreational marijuana, as well as mobile sports betting.

State Senator Fred Akshar expressed his excitement for how this budget will impact the future of our local children.

"Some of our school districts are going to see record increases, increases we've never seen before," Sen. Akshar said, "I think looking back through history the last time we saw education grow the way that we did was during Spitzer's first two years. Anytime that we can fund education, take care of our children, I think that's a good day."

State Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo told us finding the correct funding balance is tough, but she is excited about the record aid coming to local schools.

Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt was less thrilled about the budget though.

"This is an out of control budget that clearly reflects an out of control state government, for these reasons we have voted no on this state budget," said Ortt, "New Yorkers not only deserve a better, more responsible budget, but they also deserve a better more responsible government."

And in a statement, New York GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy said "The only thing this budget accomplishes is the accelerated decline of our state that will push New York's mass exodus to the point of no return."