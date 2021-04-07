Maine-Endwell football: 12 Sports Athletes of the Week

TOWN OF UNION (WBNG) -- The Maine-Endwell football team is undefeated heading into week four of the season.

The Spartans have earned wins over Vestal, Binghamton and Johnson City.

"It's kind of just a continuation of how hard they worked up until this point," said head coach Matt Gallagher. "They didn't ever give up on the season as far as us having it... And now they're coming together, and when they click, they're a pretty special group so we're excited about it."

The Spartans are averaging 58 points per game, most recently putting up 84 points this past Saturday.

"We were just going out there every play, we were getting after it," said junior Brody Raleigh. "We were playing hard and props to JC (Johnson City), they were putting points up on the board and we just had to keep playing."

Gallagher said the best part of the game was that the Spartans scored in all facets. He also said Johnson City gave them a good battle, scoring 44 points.

"That's what I liked about the whole thing. Neither side gave up or disrespected the game of football. We played hard the entire time," he said.

The Maine-Endwell roster carries a number of juniors stepping into big roles, including Raleigh, Jordan Owens and Josh Kollar.

"This is a huge, important six games for those guys," said Gallagher.

"It helps a lot in terms of development," said Kollar. "A lot of development is going to occur more than a typical season would."

All three players said the team is so successful partly due to the chemistry they've built over the years.

"It gives us a lot of confidence moving forward because we know what we can do," said Owens.

"We have a good bond, we just come out every day and practice hard," said Raleigh.

With one more football season standing ahead of them and the hopeful return of state and section titles, they're using this season to build confidence for the next.

"It's great to get out here and get reps and hopefully next year make a decent run," said Raleigh.

"It's really exciting to go into next season," said Owens. "Hopefully, we can dominate even more than this season."

For now, their goal is to finish this shortened season out with a 6-0 record, which Kollar said is possible if they keep the right mentality.

"Dedication, staying focused as a team, all we got and our brotherhood together," he said.

"I wouldn't bet against them, that's for sure," said Gallagher. "Especially with the group we have, we are excited for the fall but these next three games, we're going to have a lot of fun."

The Spartans host Chenango Valley Saturday at 1:30 p.m.