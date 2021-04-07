Malaysian ex-PM Najib vows to fight bankruptcy over tax bill

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Najib Razak says he has received a bankruptcy notice for failing to pay $411 million in taxes, slamming it as a political move to wreck his career. In a Facebook post, Najib said the bankruptcy notice was issued at the end of the first day of an appeal to overturn his graft conviction and 12-year prison sentence. Najib faced multiple corruption charges after he lost 2018 elections in a shocking defeat fueled by public anger over a multi-billion-dollar looting at the 1MDB investment fund that he founded. Najib, who denied all wrongdoings, was found guilty last July in the first of several trials linked to the scandal.