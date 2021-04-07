Police: Officers kill man who shot officer at traffic stop

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say a man who shot an officer in the foot during a traffic stop has been killed by officers. Sgt. Eric Gripp said at a news conference Wednesday evening that officers pulled over a vehicle with four people inside at about 6:45 p.m. He says a 24-year-old man in the rear passenger side of the vehicle fired at least one round from a handgun as two of the officers approached. The officers retreated, at which point the man exited the vehicle and fired at least one more shot at officers. Gripp said at least five officer returned fire, killing the man. None of the three other passengers in the vehicle sustained injuries.