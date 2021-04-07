Snub in EU-Turkey meeting highlights gender equality issue

BRUSSELS (AP) — The topic of gender equality took center stage Wednesday in Brussels a day after Ursula von der Leyen, one the most powerful European Union’s executives, was treated like a second-rank official during a visit to the Turkish capital of Ankara. Von der Leyen and European Council chief Charles Michel visited Turkey on Tuesday for talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan focusing on the EU-Turkey relations. After they were led in a big room for discussions with Erdogan, TV images showed that only two chairs had been led out in front of the EU and the Turkish flags for the three leaders.