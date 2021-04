TOWN OF UNION (WBNG) -- The Maine-Endwell field hockey team scored two goals in the fourth quarter to beat Vestal on senior night.

Maine-Endwell's goals were scored by Jenna Zunic and Ava Passante.

Vestal goalie Jaylin Hurley made 12 saves in the loss.

Final score:

Maine-Endwell - 2, Vestal - 1