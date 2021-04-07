State House advances 2-year child sex abuse lawsuit window

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania House has given its approval to a bill to establish a two-year window for civil claims over childhood sexual abuse. The vote on Wednesday is part of a belt-and-suspenders approach that also includes a potential constitutional amendment. The bill was sent to the state Senate by a vote of 149 to 52. Just two weeks ago, both chambers finished the first round of approvals for the constitutional amendment. Supporters say the proposed legislation and amendment are a way to get justice for victims who lost the right to sue when they turned 18 or were young adults, depending on Pennsylvania state law at the time.