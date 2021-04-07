Skip to Content

State House advances 2-year child sex abuse lawsuit window

1:39 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania House has given its approval to a bill to establish a two-year window for civil claims over childhood sexual abuse. The vote on Wednesday is part of a belt-and-suspenders approach that also includes a potential constitutional amendment. The bill was sent to the state Senate by a vote of 149 to 52. Just two weeks ago, both chambers finished the first round of approvals for the constitutional amendment. Supporters say the proposed legislation and amendment are a way to get justice for victims who lost the right to sue when they turned 18 or were young adults, depending on Pennsylvania state law at the time.  

Associated Press

Associated Press

