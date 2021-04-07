Tokyo Olympic torch relay taken off streets of Osaka

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympic torch relay will not run through the streets of Osaka prefecture next week because of rising COVID-19 cases. The move is a setback for the Tokyo organizers who began the relay two weeks ago from northeastern Fukushima prefecture with 10,000 runners planning to crisscross Japan over the course of four months. The Olympics open in just over 100 days on July 23. Organizers say runners and the torch will be involved in some event in an Osaka city park on April 13-14. Those are the days the relay was to cross the entire prefecture. Details are expected later this week or next week.