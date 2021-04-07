Tri-Cities Opera streaming family opera on demand

(WBNG) -- The Tri-Cities Opera is streaming on demand the original children's opera Monkey and Francine in the City of Tigers, with music by Kamala Sankaram and libretto by David Johnston.

The children's opera is streaming from April 1 through April 11 for $8.

John Rozzoni, the General Director of the Tri-Cities Opera, said the show presents a great lesson for kids and also provides an interactive experience.

Rozzoni said the children's opera conveys a timely message of unity while combining stories and music from India, China, and West Africa.

To book for schools and groups, email: OGR@tricitiesopera.org.

For more information visit the Tri Cities Opera website here.