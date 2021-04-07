Turkish aerobatic jet crashes during training; pilot killed

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The defense ministry says a Turkish Air Force aerobatic jet has crashed in central Turkey, killing its pilot. The NF-5-type jet belonging to the Turkish Stars aerobatic team, went down Wednesday during training, near the town of Karatay, in the central Konya province. The ministry said the cause of the crash was under investigation. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed members of his ruling party shortly after the crash. He said he was deeply saddened by the news and led a brief, silent Muslim prayer for the deceased pilot. The crash left debris scattered across an empty field.