Union-Endicott CSD in need of school bus drivers

(WBNG) -- On Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m., you can stop by the Union-Endicott Central School District office to pick up an application and even test drive a school bus.

To become a bus driver, you will have to fill out an application, complete an interview, undergo a drug test, and obtain a special license to drive. Instructors say driving a school bus is actually a lot easier than you might think.

"A lot of people are intimidated by the size of the vehicle. In doing the job fair, we actually give them an opportunity to drive a bus on a closed course around our parking lot with our trainer. It makes them feel a little more comfortable," said Union-Endicott CSD Transportation Supervisor Lisa Bennett.

School officials say the job is part-time with benefits. You will also receive the necessary training to obtain a CDL Class B license. If you are unable to attend Thursday's job fair, you can call 607-757-2125 or email lbennett@uek12.org.