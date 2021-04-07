Wolf: Vaccine ‘winning’ against virus despite state surge

Pennsylvania’s governor says the state’s accelerating vaccine rollout is “winning” the race to contain a spike in cases and hospitalizations. State officials are pushing people to get inoculated against COVID-19 as soon as possible, saying vaccines will be what end the pandemic. The state has shown little appetite for new mitigation measures to address the latest surge in infections and hospitalizations. Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday that an increasing vaccine supply has put Pennsylvania in a much different position than it was in November, when the state and the rest of the country were heading into the pandemic’s darkest period.