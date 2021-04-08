Active search in Tioga County for wanted man

TOWN OF BARTON (WBNG) -- State police are looking for a wanted suspect who fled from police upon arrest today.

Police say he led police on a chase through multiple counties and jurisdictions and was last seen in Tioga County.

The suspect, 32-year-old Matthew Perry of Cortland was last seen on Brooks Rd. in the Town of Barton, according to state police.

Perry is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen.

Several police agencies are in the area, including New York State Police SORT team, various SWAT teams, and the New York State Police Helicopter.

The City of Cortland Police Department and the Tioga county Fire Wire released this informational image in accordance with the search:

If the suspect is seen, police say to immediately call 911 or SP Sidney at (607)561-7400.