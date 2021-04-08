Brazil top court orders probe of Bolsonaro’s pandemic steps

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s top court has ordered the Senate to open a probe into President Jair Bolsonaro’s response to the COVID-19 crisis hours after ruling that churches can be prevented from reopening during the pandemic. The two decisions threaten to further strain tensions between the president and the judiciary as Brazil grapples with rising coronavirus cases and the world’s second highest death toll. More than 345,000 people have died in Brazil due to COVID-19. Bolsonaro has downplayed the threat of the coronavirus while arguing that the economic and emotional impacts of shutdowns will harm more Brazilians than the virus.