Bridgewater holds outdoor visitation for residents, family members

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing held an outdoor visitation period for residents and their family members.

The center was able to welcome back guests last week, but taking advantage of the weather, they were able to set up a day for family members to schedule a half-an-hour block with residents.

Barbara Wahila visited her mom for the first time in months and said after a year of uncertainty, it was nice to see her mom happy.

"It has been a year that has been an arduous journey, and to finally come to this realization lifts the cloud and the feelings of helplessness that has embodied everything," she said.