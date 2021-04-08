Discovery Center seeks artist to give bull ‘face lift’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Discovery Center in Binghamton is looking for artists to give its bull statue, Blossom, a face lift.

In a Facebook post, the Discovery Center said it will pay an artist $1,000 for the "much needed" facelift and paint will be provided.

The Discovery Center says artists that are interested in painting Blossom can get a copy of the bull for their artistic rendering by calling 607-773-8661.

Entries are due by April 23 and will be judged by a panel headed by the center's lead artist.

The center says the renderings will be on display at the museum for visitor input in May.

The center thanked the Broome County Arts Council for a United Cultural Fund grant in its post.

For more information, go to the Discovery Center's Facebook page by clicking here.