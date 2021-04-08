EXPLAINER: What is excited delirium?

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The attorney for the officer on trial in George Floyd’s death has raised the concept of excited delirium as testimony examines whether reasonable force was used on Floyd. Derek Chauvin’s attorney explored the condition this week in questioning Nicole Mackenzie, a Minneapolis police officer who trains other officers in medical care. Mackenzie described it as a combination of “agitation, psychosis, hypothermia, a wide variety of other things you might see in a person or rather bizarre behavior.” There’s no universally accepted definition. But an expert in forensic medicine who believes excited delirium is real testified Thursday that Floyd met none of the 10 criteria for diagnosis.