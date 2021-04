BINGHAMTON (WBNG)- Fire departments are responding to an early morning fire in Binghamton on Thursday.

According to Broome County dispatch, the fire started around 3:21 a.m. at 20 Clark Street and it is believed to be at a vacant building.

At this time dispatch could not comment if anyone is injured or what the cause of the fire is.

This is a developing story, stay with 12 News for further updates.