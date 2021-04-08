Harpursville/Afton football takes down Whitney Point

HARPURSVILLE (WBNG) -- The Harpursville/Afton football team defeated Whitney Point Thursday afternoon, 41-12.

The Hornets scored 20 points in the first quarter and never looked back.

Luke Merrill and Brady Buttice scored three touchdowns apiece for the Hornets.

Whitney Point's Bryson Smith threw for two touchdowns, connecting with Griffin Angelo and Benjamin Cooke.

Final score:

Harpursville/Afton - 41 (2-0), Whitney Point - 12 (0-4)

Harpursville/Afton is set to visit Delhi Saturday, April 17 at 4 p.m.

Whitney Point will visit Windsor Friday, April 16 at 7 p.m.