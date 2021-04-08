Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto each hit a three-run homer, Rhys Hoskins had a solo shot and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 8-2. The Phillies took two of three from their division rivals after opening the season with a three-game sweep over three-time defending NL East champion Atlanta. Phillies ace Aaron Nola lasted only four innings, pitching out of trouble often. He allowed one run and six hits, striking out five. Connor Brogdon got five outs to earn his third win in six games. Three relievers pitched the final 3 1/3 innings. Mets starter David Peterson surrendered six runs and seven hits in four innings.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tyler Naquin hit another leadoff home run and the high-scoring Cincinnati Reds kept rolling, backing Luis Castillo to rout the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-4 for their fifth straight win. The Reds have started a season 5-1 for the first time since 2016. They outscored the Pirates 30-8 in the three-game series sweep. Their 56 runs are the most in Reds franchise history through the first six games of a season. The 1976 Big Red Machine scored 51 en route to a second straight championship. Naquin hit a leadoff homer for the second straight day. Nick Castellanos, Tyler Stephenson and Aristides Aquino also homered for the Reds.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Penn State’s leading scorer is heading to Florida and could be a huge help right away. Guard Myreon Jones announced his commitment to the Gators on Wednesday. He joins fellow transfers Brandon McKissic from Kansas City and CJ Felder from Boston College as new additions for coach Mike White in Gainesville. The 6-foot-3 Jones averaged 15.3 points last season and scored in double figures in all but two of the Nittany Lions’ games. He closed the season with 10 consecutive games in double figures and finished as the Big Ten’s 10th-highest scorer.

UNDATED (AP) — Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith of Alabama is scheduled to appear in person in Cleveland at the NFL draft later this month. Quarterback Mac Jones, defensive lineman Christian Barmore and cornerback Patrick Surtain II will be there as well from the national champion Crimson Tide. Also attending will be LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, Miami edge rusher Gregory Rousseau, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, and Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley.

UNDATED (AP) — The St. Louis Blues have lost seven in a row and are running out of time to salvage their season and make the playoffs. Less than two years since winning the Stanley Cup, the Blues face an uphill climb to even qualify for the NHL postseason. They’re five points back of the final spot in the Western Division with 18 games to go. But 14 of those 18 games are against the top three teams in the West: Vegas, Colorado or Minnesota. Coach Craig Berube’s team needs to find its game quickly or it will be lamenting another rough ending to a season.