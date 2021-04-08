Kentucky governor vetoes bill curbing records access

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed a bill that would have shielded an array of information about judges, police and prosecutors from public scrutiny in the state. The measure passed shortly before the legislative session ended and had drawn a backlash from open-records advocates. The Democratic governor’s veto kills the measure this year, since the Republican-dominated legislature won’t have a chance to consider an override. In his veto message Thursday, Beshear said the bill was “overly broad” and “impractical.” He says the public safety concerns that led to the bill’s passage were dealt with in a separate measure that he signed.