Lawmaker seeks to end Louisiana’s ‘slavery exception’ clause

BATON ROUGE (AP) — A Louisiana lawmaker has put forward legislation to amend the state’s Constitution to abolish forced labor as punishment for those convicted of a crime. Rep. Edmond Jordan said Wednesday that such language effectively protects the institution of slavery. The 13th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, enacted in 1865, formally abolishes slavery. However, it includes an exception that allows slavery or involuntary servitude as punishment upon conviction of a crime. Many states, including Louisiana, have similar language in their own constitutions. However, three states in the last two years have removed the clause, and 12 other states have announced plans to submit similar legislation this year.