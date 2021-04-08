Letang, Rodrigues lead Penguins to 5-2 win over Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — Kris Letang and Evan Rodrigues scored in the second period and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Rangers 5-2. Radim Zohorna and Jason Zucker each added a goal and an assist, Mark Jankowski also scored and Letang and Rodrigues also each had an assist. Tristan Jarry stopped 22 shots to help Pittsburgh snap a two-game skid. The Penguins beat the Rangers for the sixth time in eight games this season. Colin Blackwell and Kevin Rooney scored for the Rangers, who were 3-0-1 in their last four games. Igor Shesterkin finished with 27 saves.