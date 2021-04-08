Myanmar junta limits internet, seizes satellite TV dishes

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — An information blackout under Myanmar’s junta has worsened as fiber broadband service that is last legal way for ordinary people to access the internet became intermittently inaccessible. Authorities in some areas also confiscated satellite dishes used to access international news broadcasts. The junta has gradually throttled back internet service since taking over the government, in addition to closing or severely pressuring the remaining independent media operating in the country. Protests against the coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi continued Thursday despite the killing of 11 people by security forces a day earlier. At least 598 protesters and bystanders have been killed by security forces since the coup.