Native Americans: Move Boston Marathon from Oct. 11 holiday

BOSTON (AP) — Native Americans in Massachusetts are calling on the organizers of the Boston Marathon to move the date for the storied race because it conflicts with a day meant to celebrate the contributions of Indigenous people. The Indigenous Peoples Day Committee in the the Boston suburb of Newton said its first planned celebration of the Oct. 11 holiday has to be canceled because of the marathon’s new date. The 125th edition of the marathon has been pushed back from its traditional April running to Oct. 11. Race organizers say the new date was selected in coordination with communities along the marathon route, including Newton.