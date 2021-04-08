Nepal’s God of Sight eye doctor to expand work beyond border

LUMBINI, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s “God of Sight” eye doctor renowned for his innovative and inexpensive cataract surgery for the poor is taking his work beyond the Himalayan mountains so there is no more unnecessary blindness in the world. Dr. Sanduk Ruit, who has won many awards and performed some 130,000 cataract surgeries, is aiming to expand his work globally. The new foundation has set the target of 500,000 cataract surgeries in less than five years in different parts of the world. At the latest free camp for the poor in southern Nepal, hundreds were fortunate enough to receive the surgery from Ruit who many compared him with god who has restored their eyesight and given them new lives.