Nicaragua slowly begins vaccinations for people over 60

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua has begun slowly vaccinating the elderly, using an AstraZeneca vaccine made in India. The country has only received about 167,500 doses of vaccines, a tiny amount for a country of five million. Gym owner Isabel López, 65, lined up for her shot of the Covishield vaccine Thursday, part of an effort to protect the elderly that started this week. After getting her shot, López said “I have been waiting all year for this day. I’m happy.” The Sandinista government has issued oddly low counts of deaths and infections, and has urged Nicaraguans to attend food, sports and cultural festivals and go on vacations.