NYSDEC shares Bear Safety tips as hibernation ends

NEW YORK (WBNG) -- Bears are beginning to come out of hibernation here in New York State and officials are warning residents to be alert.

Many bears awakening from their long sleep will begin looking for food, and many easy sources of nutrition for the animals happen to be found around our homes.

Bears tend to be attracted to things like bird-feeders and garbage cans, especially before vegetation grows in the spring months.

The Department of Environmental Conservation recommends a few things to reduce the likelihood of attracting a bear.

NYSDEC Big Game Unit Leader Jeremy Hurst shared these tips with 12 News:

Take down your bird feeders

Clean grills after use

Keep pets inside

Store livestock food someplace inaccessible to bears

Keep your garbage secure so bears cannot gain access

If you do encounter a bear, Hurst says to not panic. The best thing to do is to make noise so the bear knows you are there and it isn't startled.

Hurst says you can take a photo of the encounter as long as you are in a safe location.