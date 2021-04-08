Police: 1 killed, 4 hurt in shooting at Texas cabinet plant

BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Police say one person was killed and four people were wound in a shooting at a cabinet-making business in Bryan, Texas, and a state trooper was later shot during a manhunt that resulted in a suspect was taken into custody. Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske told reporters Thursday he believes the shooting suspect is an employee at the Kent Moore Cabinets location. Buske said the shooter was gone when officers arrived. Buske said the shooting took place in the bays in a plant where employees make cabinets. The Texas Department of Public Safety said the state trooper who was shot while pursuing the suspect was is in serious but stable condition.