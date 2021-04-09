ADL: Fox should fire Carlson for white-supremacist rhetoric

The Anti-Defamation League has called for Fox News to fire prime-time opinion host Tucker Carlson because he defended a white-supremacist theory that says whites are being “replaced” by people of color. An ADL spokesman says the group has criticized Carlson before and noted his history of anti-immigration language. But but it is the first time it has called for Carlson to be fired. He is Fox News’ most popular personality. Fox News did not immediately reply to a request for comment. The white-nationalist “great replacement theory,” otherwise known as “white genocide,” says people of color are replacing white people through immigration in the Western world.