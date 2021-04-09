Biden to rush vaccinators to Michigan as gov urges limits

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington is rushing federal resources to support vaccinations, testing and treatments to Michigan in an effort to control the state’s worst-in-the-nation COVID-19 outbreak. President Joe Biden outlined the moves late Thursday in a call with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer where they discussed the situation in the state. It will not include a “surge” of vaccine doses to the state, a move Whitmer has advocated. The announcement came as the governor recommended, but did not order, a two-week pause on face-to-face high school instruction, indoor restaurant dining and youth sports.