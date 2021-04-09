Binghamton City Council to question Veolia after a proposal to audit Binghamton-Johnson City Sewage Treatment Plant

(WBNG) -- A special Binghamton City Council meeting about the Binghamton-Johnson City Sewage Treatment Plant has been canceled.

City Council members originally planned to vote on a resolution Wednesday that would allow Veolia, a private company, to conduct an audit of the treatment plant.

However, residents expressed disapproval of the company. City Council members have decided to wait until they can speak with a representative from Veolia on April 19.

In 2016, the Michigan attorney general filed a lawsuit against Veolia, accusing the company of negligence with the water crisis in Flint.

Binghamton Mayor Rich David responded to concerns in the statement below:

"The fact that some are arguing against a public audit that provides transparency and accountability is beyond concerning. If it's fine to audit municipal finances or police operations, there should be nothing wrong with an audit to ensure Broome County's most expensive infrastructure project is being properly maintained."