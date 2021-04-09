UK mourns Prince Philip; leaders honor his service to queen

LONDON (AP) — World leaders and people on the street are honoring Prince Philip’s life of service to Queen Elizabeth and the British nation. They reacted Friday to news of the death of a man who has been by the queen’s side longer than most of them have been alive. Members of the public laid daffodils at the gates of Buckingham Palace, and the flag was lowered to half-staff. The BBC interrupted programming to broadcast “God Save the Queen.” Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Philip “earned the affection of generations here in Britain, across the Commonwealth and around the world.” Prince Philip was known for his sharp wit and loyalty to the monarch. He was 99.