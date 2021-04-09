Bronx DA clears NYPD officers in 2019 friendly fire shooting

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say no charges will be filed against five New York City police officers who opened fire during a chaotic encounter between another police officer and armed man that left both dead in 2019. Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark announced Friday that the officers had been justified in approaching 27-year-old Antonio Williams and firing 15 rounds after the man reached for a loaded revolver. The barrage of gunfire left both Williams and Officer Brian Mulkeen dead. Clark said the shooting was justified but raised concerns about the NYPD’s training and use of force. Williams’ family called the decision unjust.